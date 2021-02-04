Carly Pearce Centers Herself With ’29’

Carly Pearce's sophomore album dropped on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) 2020, but plenty has changed -- for both the singer and the world -- in the year since, and she's ready to talk about it in song. Her next project, 29, is due out on Feb. 19.

Pearce's next record features a brief seven songs. Fans have already heard her current single "Next Girl" and a song she wrote for her late producer, Busbee ("Show Me Around"), as well as a snippet of the track "Messy," but a press release promises four additional new songs that "measure the realizations, hopes and letting go that comes with becoming an adult in full."

“Losing Busbee was a jolt. He was my champion before anyone believed," Pearce reflects of the acclaimed producer who worked with the singer on her first two albums, and even prior to her record deal with Big Machine.

"And then came the divorce -- something I never saw coming," Pearce continues, nodding to her split from fellow country singer Michael Ray after a very public courtship, engagement and wedding, but less than one year of marriage.

"In that grief, I started swimming to save myself from the sadness, then realized I'd found something even deeper," Pearce continues. "29 came from that recognition. I got back to myself, to my roots, to my truth, and then the songs just kept spilling out."

Pearce co-wrote four of 29's seven songs with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, both of whom also produced the project. Emily Shackleton, Jordan Reynolds and Old Dominion member Matthew Ramsey are among her other collaborators.

“The best songs come from the moment, from real creative spark -- and Josh and Shane bring it out of me. They both know where my musical heart is, and they understand how to capture exact details for much larger truths," Pearce shares, adding. "I feel lighter reflecting on the last year and pouring my soul into this music and wanted to share it in hopes that others to will take from the songs what they need."

29 is available to pre-save now. Full album details are below.

Big Machine Records

Carly Pearce, 29 Tracklist:

1. “Next Girl” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

2. “Should’ve Known Better” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

3. “29” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

4. “Liability” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

5. “Messy” | Carly Pearce, Sarah Buxton, Jimmy Robbins *

6. “Show Me Around” | Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton, Ben West

7. “Day One” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey

produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

* produced by Jimmy Robbins