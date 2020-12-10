Carly Pearce wants to show fans that breakups aren't sexy. In fact, they're usually "Messy."

A clip of a new song released to social media on Thursday (Dec. 10) finds Pearce singing that "moving on is messy."

"It ain't always gonna be a clean break / And it's OK / Whatever it takes, these days / Because heartbreak isn't sexy / And there ain't no wearin' it well / Going through hell / So give yourself some grace," she sings.

The unreleased song is one of several she's shared in part or in full since her split from Michael Ray this spring. The couple married in October 2019, but announced that they'd called it quits in June. Listen to her clip of "Messy" below:

In recent weeks Pearce has started to talk a little bit about the emotions of the breakup, telling People that she knew right away it was not the marriage she'd dreamed of.

"I truly thought I was gonna die," she says of the post-breakup aftermath. "There were moments I seriously did not know if I could breathe. It was awful. It is awful."

A win at the 2020 CMA Awards and a televised performance of her song "I Hope You're Happy Now" added a high to her rollercoaster year. Talking to Taste of Country prior to the show, Pearce shared that country music has helped her through the most difficult times.

"Next Girl" is her current radio single, from a yet-to-be-announced project thought to be coming in 2021.