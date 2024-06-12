Carly Pearce Claps Back at Those Calling Her a Devil Worshiper

Carly Pearce is putting a stake in the ground after several social media users accused her of worshiping the devil.

The comments came in after she posted a carousel of photos from her performance at the 2024 CMA Fest. The slides featured photos on stage and with her band, but a few shots in the parking lot brought about chaos in the comments section.

One photo shows Pearce standing in a parking spot that looks to be numbered "666" or "668." A handful of followers were quick to assume the number was the former and not the latter.

"Why the 666??" one person writes.

"666, we know who you worship," another types.

"The obvious 666..? Disappointing," an additional comment reads.

"Symbology much..... don't be fooled lots of country artists with their fake stupid accents are not free agents but rather useful tools," someone else writes.

Carly Pearce Claps Back at Those Who Called Her a Devil Worshiper

While there were plenty of fans who jumped in to defend Pearce, she took it upon herself to address the dialogue that was happening on her page.

"I've seen too many comments about this being some sort of "hint" towards 666 or satan to not comment," she begins. "First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668. I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS."

"So, for anyone wondering... there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage," she adds.

Carly Pearce Openly Shares About Her Faith

Pearce has been open about her faith throughout her career and has even worked on some projects with Christian artists. She's featured on Matthew West's "Truth Be Told" and NeedToBreathe's "Fall on Me". Her songs "Dashboard Jesus" and "Show Me Around" are also tracks that speaks to her Christian beliefs.

The "Hummingbird" hitmaker says she leaned on her relationship with God during the toughest time of her life. In 2020, she was reeling from her divorce from Michael Ray and the loss of her producer Busbee, not to mention the other burdens that year brought the world.

“I truly thought I was going to die at the beginning of quarantine,” she told The Christian Post at the time. "You can say you have faith, you can say you believe in God, but until you feel completely uncomfortable, not knowing where to turn, at your lowest — that is where you have to decide to trust that God's timing is right and that He will show you why you're going through this.”

