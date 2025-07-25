Carly Pearce's love life is heating up: The country singer's relationship status is no longer in question, as she officially "hard-launched" her new boyfriend.

In a photo shared to social media, Pearce and her man cozy up for a selfie outside of a restaurant.

The "What He Didn't Do" singer is grinning ear to ear while her handsome fellow smolders at the camera.

"I guess this is what the kids call a 'hard launch' these days ..." she writes in the caption.

Who Is Carly Pearce's Boyfriend?

While Pearce may have hard-launched her relationship, she didn't reveal this mystery man's name.

But don't worry, a few fans spilled the tea in the comments.

His name is Jordan Karcher, and from what we can tell from his Instagram page — which is private — he is an entrepreneur with a passion for dogs.

He's the Founder and CEO of Shop With Eileen, which appears to be a shopping app that offers customers rewards when they shop.

He is also the Founder of Ground & Hounds Coffee Co. This organization aims to serve up delicious coffee while also helping dog rescue initiatives by providing meals, toys and vaccines to pups in need.

Digging a little more, the internet reveals he holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. He also has ties to California, as his company Grounds & Hounds appears to be based out of the Los Angeles area.

How Did Carly Pearce and Jordan Karcher Meet?

It is unclear how Pearce and Karcher crossed paths, and the country hitmaker has yet to reveal how long they have been together.

Pearce was previously married to fellow country singer Michael Ray. After a brief courtship, the couple wed in 2019 and were divorced less than a year later, in 2020.

Since the split, the "Hide the Wine" singer has kept her romantic life pretty private — until now.