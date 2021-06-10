Carly Pearce says she had the "hottest date" at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night (June 9). The 31-year-old "Next Girl" singer had a plus-one unlike anyone else's: Her beloved dog, June.

On Instagram, Pearce shared a red carpet photo of herself and her pup, declaring that she, "definitely had the hottest date at the CMT Awards."

The "I Hope You're Happy Now" hitmaker arrived at the Nashville red carpet in a three-piece outfit designed by Ines Di Santo, and she made sure her furry friend was dressed for the occasion, too. Pearce accessorized June in a pink bow collar and matching leash that complemented her own floral-and-tulle three piece outfit.

Bringing a dog to the red carpet is definitely a risk, but for Pearce, it paid off.

"I'm just glad that she didn't use the bathroom on the carpet and embarrass me or bite someone or pull my outfit all apart," she tells ET. "But, she's good. I'm proud of her."

Pearce can be proud of herself, too — she was nominated for Female Video of the Year for her song "Next Girl." Earlier this year, she took home two awards at the ACM Awards for her single with Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now."

For the rising star, a year of successes is still just the beginning. Later this summer, Carly Pearce will be hitting the road with Lady A for the 34-city What a Song Can Do Tour. The tour kicks off July 29 in Uncasville, Ct.