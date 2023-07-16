It's a rite of passage for any artist. Carly Pearce is finally part of the club of singers who've fallen onstage -- and had the whole thing caught on camera.

In Pearce's case, her fall was recorded in truly spectacular fashion: The camera was pointed right at her as she strode down the stage, before her ankle slipped out from under her and she planted right on her butt. The "What He Didn't Do" star wasn't hurt, aside from a bruised ego -- and more than likely, a bruised butt cheek.

Fortunately for her social media followers, Pearce's sense of humor was fully intact after the fall, so she decided to celebrate her first-ever onstage tumble by replaying the epic moment over and over, set to the beat of Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl."

"First fall on stage, better make it count," Pearce joked in the caption of her post.

It makes sense that Pearce would choose to use a Stefani hit as the soundtrack to her fall: She's a longtime fan of the pop legend and has toured with Stefani's country star husband, Blake Shelton. Pearce and Stefani also shared a stage at this year's CMT Music Awards, where they performed a rendition of the pop great's 1995 hit "Just a Girl."

Pearce's video doesn't show the audience's reaction to her fall, but it's more than likely they cheered her right back up: Her crowds have reflected her increasingly large, fervent fan base since the release of her milestone 29: Written in Stone album in 2021. The day before her fall, Pearce shared video of an Iowa show that she wasn't sure she would be able to play, as she was battling an illness. Her fans showed up -- they even helped her sing the chorus of her hit single, "What He Didn't Do."

"I was really sick and scared I wouldn't have a voice for the show tonight," she explained in that post. "Not only did you welcome me with open arms, but you gave me so many moments like this. I'll never forget tonight."

Pearce recently closed her 29 chapter and opened a new one with the release of "We Don't Fight Anymore," her new duet with Chris Stapleton.