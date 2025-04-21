Carly Pearce Says This Fan’s Note Is Exactly What She Needed to Hear: ‘It Isn’t by Chance’

Carly Pearce received a handwritten note from a fan that could have very well been a direct message from God.

"For any of us who question if God is near ... let this be a reminder that He is right here," she writes in the caption, alongside a photo of the note.

She explains that this message was handed to her stage manager during a performance over Easter weekend, meaning she didn't even see this "Brittney" who wrote it.

The note, written on Saturday (April 19), says this:

Carly- I was praying today and feel like God had encouragement for you. I heard Psalm 15:4. This verse speaks to integrity, steadfastness in faith and following through even at great personal cost. God is your defender and He knows you deeply! I don't know your situation, but I feel like He wants you to hold fast and remain faithful. Others may mistreat you, walk away or misunderstand you. He will defend you character and He honors those who honor Him! All that He allows is for your good. Whatever you place in His hands, He will multiply! Remain steadfast in difficulty and personal sacrifice - He walks with you!

Carly Pearce Says Handwritten Note by Fan Wasn't by Chance

Pearce did not offer up any explanation as to why the note meant so much to her, or why she needs those words at this time, specifically. She did acknowledge that the timing and the message were no coincidence.

"It isn't by chance she decided to read it, and it wasn't by chance she decided to send it to me," the country singer writes. "The girl who wrote this to me, doesn't know how much I needed to hear this, specifically this weekend."

"Thank you for the unwavering promise of His love," she adds.

