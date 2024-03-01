Carly Pearce spilled all the details of her next album and shared a brand-new song titled "Hummingbird" on Friday (March 1).

Hummingbird (June 14) will be Pearce's fourth studio album.

It includes her current single "We Don't Fight Anymore" with Chris Stapleton and the previously released "Country Music Made Me Do It."

Pearce co-wrote 13 of the 14 new songs (track list below).

Related: See the Top 20 Carly Pearce Songs

The new song is a fiddle-led ode to goodbyes. Pearce’s melancholy lyrics come with a darkness, amplified by her direct looks into the camera during a new music video.

“The hummingbird flies on by because it hates goodbye / And so do I,” she sings to close each chorus.

Sonically, this new song aligns with "We Don't Fight Anymore" and further separates her as country music's contemporary tie to bluegrass. Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Jordan Reynolds helped Pearce write "Hummingbird."

Carly Pearce's Hummingbird album cover Big Machine Records loading...

Carly Pearce, Hummingbird Track List:

1. "Country Music Made Me Do It" (Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

2. "Truck on Fire" (Pearce, Justin Ebach, Charles Kelley)

3. "Still Blue" (Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Osborne)

4. "Head Over Heels" (Pearce, McAnally, Josh Osborne)

5. "We Don't Fight Anymore" Feat. Chris Stapleton (Pearce, Pete Good, McAnally)

6. "Rock Paper Scissors" (Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

7. "Oklahoma" (Pearce, Galyon, McAnally, Reynolds)

8. "My Place" (Pearce, Lauren Hungate, Reynolds)

9. "Things I Don't Chase" (Robyn Dell'Unto, Kat Higgins, Ava Supplesa)

10. "Woman to Woman" Pearce, Tofer Brown, Hungate)

11. "Fault Line" (Pearce, Galyon, McAnally, Reynolds)

12. "Pretty Please" (Pearce, McAnally, Osborne)

13. "Trust Issues" (Pearce, Galyon, Reynolds)

14. "Hummingbird" (Pearce, Galyon, McAnally, Reynolds)