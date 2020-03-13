Country listeners with a craving for talented lovebirds Carly Pearce and her husband, Michael Ray, already know the steep desire and powerful enchantment portrayed in the musician pair's recent duet, "Finish Your Sentences."

On Wednesday (March 11), TV viewers got a taste of that music-making romance, as well. The twosome took to ABC's Good Morning America to belt the tune, the latest from Pearce's self-titled second album released last month.

Not only did the married team of songsters give a captivating performance, but the run-through also served as the couple's national television debut, as GMA co-anchor Lara Spencer explained.

"Finish Your Sentences" counts its songwriters in fellow country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett, along with Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley. The studio version of the number sits among 12 others on Pearce's latest studio effort, which — appropriately enough — arrived on Valentine's Day.

Looking back at their charming courtship, Pearce first confirmed she was dating Ray in 2018. At the time, she admitted to Taste of Country that the two met via Instagram. The pair got engaged that December, marrying the following year. Even still, Pearce remained hesitant when her Big Machine Records head suggested the duet.

"Thomas sent it with my label president Scott Borchetta and they were like, 'We really want you to sing this new song with your boyfriend,'" Pearce explained, impersonating the music executive's voice. "And I was like 'Ew, but OK.'"

Thankfully for listeners, the couple's song together ended up being a smashing success.