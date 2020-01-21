Carly Pearce’s 10 Best Songs Are Fun and Flirty

In 2017, Carly Pearce released her first single to country radio — and it went to No. 1. Since then, the singer has quickly become a beloved member of the country music family, even performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage more than 50 times.

Pearce comes from humble beginnings in Kentucky: She dropped out of high school at the age of 16 to perform at Dollywood before moving to Nashville, then struggled to make a name for herself for a couple of years before "Every Little Thing" took off.

In 2018, Pearce won a CMT Music Award for her "Every Little Thing" music video -- a highlight of her breakout year. The artist has toured with Luke Bryan and Lady Antebellum, and she and husband Michael Ray, who makes a cameo on this list, are simply adorable.

Taste of Country's list of Pearce's top songs takes into account chart position, single sales, staff opinions and reader feedback.