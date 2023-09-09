Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Pick Which Rock Songs to Cover
Hot off her Nashville performance with Guns N' Roses, Carrie Underwood has revealed some inside information on her time spent with Axl Rose and his band mates.
Underwood joined a limited run of tour dates with the classic rockers, where she performed some of her songs and also had some rock songs mixed into her set list. A source tells People that Underwood chose some of the rock songs she wanted to play, and then the legendary Guns front man helped her pick others.
Underwood ended up going with a mix of her best songs and some classic rock songs including Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" and Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation."
This tour collaboration between Underwood and Guns N' Roses was one that had been brewing for a little while. Underwood has always been a huge fan of the legendary rock band, and had Rose join her on stage during her set at Stagecoach back in 2022. After their set together, Underwood hopped on social media, calling it the "Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!, thank you Axl for making this lifelong dream come true!!!"
Guns N' Roses later added Underwood to a few select tour dates, where she not only opens for the band but has come out and helped Guns N' Roses during their set, singing with them on "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Welcome to the Jungle."
Underwood is currently in Vegas as her ongoing residency continues at the Theatre at Resorts World. Her current single "Out of That Truck" continues to climb the country charts.
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!