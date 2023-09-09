Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Pick Which Rock Songs to Cover

Hot off her Nashville performance with Guns N' Roses, Carrie Underwood has revealed some inside information on her time spent with Axl Rose and his band mates.

Underwood joined a limited run of tour dates with the classic rockers, where she performed some of her songs and also had some rock songs mixed into her set list. A source tells People that Underwood chose some of the rock songs she wanted to play, and then the legendary Guns front man helped her pick others.

Underwood ended up going with a mix of her best songs and some classic rock songs including Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" and Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation."

This tour collaboration between Underwood and Guns N' Roses was one that had been brewing for a little while. Underwood has always been a huge fan of the legendary rock band, and had Rose join her on stage during her set at Stagecoach back in 2022. After their set together, Underwood hopped on social media, calling it the "Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!!, thank you Axl for making this lifelong dream come true!!!"

Guns N' Roses later added Underwood to a few select tour dates, where she not only opens for the band but has come out and helped Guns N' Roses during their set, singing with them on "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Welcome to the Jungle."

Underwood is currently in Vegas as her ongoing residency continues at the Theatre at Resorts World. Her current single "Out of That Truck" continues to climb the country charts.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Pictures: Carrie Underwood + Guns N' Roses In Nashville Pictures of Carrie Underwood playing Nashville's Geodis Park on Saturday (Aug. 26). The country singer also joined Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses on stage to close the third of three concerts together.

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher sold their 7,000-square-foot Brentwood, Tenn., home for $1,410,000 in March of 2019, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion worthy of one of country music's biggest stars.