Carrie Underwood is one proud mama! The country star celebrated the first birthday of her son, Jacob, with a series of pictures posted shared with fans via Instagram. As it turns out, baby Jake is a big cake fan.

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!" Underwood writes alongside the hilarious photos, which show Jacob devouring a camoflauge-inspired cake. "I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine!"

"I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!" she concludes.

Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on Jan. 21, 2019. He's the second son for Underwood and husband Mike Fisher. The superstar has been open about the fact that conceiving him was a struggle — she revealing in 2018 that she suffered "multiple" miscarriages before getting a healthy pregnancy.

Last winter, Underwood shared the news of Jacob's birth with the world in a post to her Instagram account:

Carrie Underwood's Closet ... OMG!

The couple's first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, was born on Feb. 27, 2015, with Underwood announcing his birth on social media, too, with a picture on her Twitter account.

The mom of two and "Drinking Alone" singer has remained as busy as ever since having her children. Before Jacob was born, Underwood released her album Cry Pretty in the fall of 2018, and then after his birth, launched her Cry Pretty 360 Tour, which wrapped in Oct. 2019.

Now she is gearing up to release her new fitness book, Find Your Path. The book will go deep into her personal journey for overall wellness. Find Your Path will be available on Mar. 3, 2020.