Carrie Underwood Welcomes Another New Baby on the Farm: ‘Surprise!’

Carrie Underwood fans woke up to an adorable surprise on Wednesday morning (May 21): Another sweet baby lamb was born in the singer's sheep pasture.

"Surprise! We've got another new life around the farm!" she writes on social media, posting a series of photos of the newborn lamb.

Several snapshots show the little guy practicing getting steady on his feet, and in one video, he nuzzles into his mama for some milk.

Underwood was right there to celebrate the new baby and mama. In one of the photos she shared, she scooped him up and held him for a selfie.

This little lamb has a special connection to Underwood's gig on American Idol. He happened to be born on Sunday (May 18), the same night as the Season 23 finale. That's why Underwood decided to name the new baby after this season's winner: Jamal Roberts.

"We figured it would only be right if we named him Jamal!!" Underwood continues.

"Mama and Baby J are doing well ... and I'm popping by the barn to get snuggles every chance I get!" she adds. "Welcome to the world, little dude!"

Read More: Carrie Underwood Said Five Powerful Words to the New American Idol Champ

The recently-wrapped season of Idol marked Underwood's first time as a judge on the show, and coincided with her 20th anniversary of winning American Idol herself back in 2005.

Roberts was named the winner of this season after a star-packed finale that featured multiple country performances. Underwood herself sang "I'm Gonna Love You" with Top 5 finalist Slater Nalley, and Cody Johnson — her duet partner on the recorded version of the song — joined in for a surprise appearance.

Before he won the show, Roberts sang two songs with Jelly Roll during the finale episode.

Jamal — the sheep, that is — is the second lamb to be born on singer's Tennessee farm this year. Underwood announced their first fuzzy farm baby back in early April.

When she's not on Idol, Underwood keeps busy with life on the farm, which also includes some baby chicks. Of course, she's mom to two human sons, too: Her kids Isaiah and Jacob both came to cheer her on during the American Idol finale.