Carrie Underwood fulfilled her rockstar dreams while opening for Guns N' Roses in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

It wasn't the first time she had covered Heart's classic song, "Alone." She also sang it in 2007 during her winning run on American Idol.

"I'm singing the song 'Alone' by Heart. Throughout this entire competition I've kind of been the country singer, and I wanted to take a risk and break out of my shell a little bit, so I thought I'd sing an '80s rock song," she said at the time.

Accompanied by an orchestra, Underwood walked out on stage in a black-and-white ensemble, topped off with a bedazzled bomber jacket. Her hair was teased up to the heavens, mimicking the decade's classic hair band look.

Her 2005 performance is safe, yet powerful. The Season 4 winner shows off her powerful vocals in the chorus. The judges — Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell — raved about her performance and said it was one of her best yet.

"Carrie, you're not just the girl to beat, you're the person to beat," Cowell said at the time. "I will make a prediction, not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any other previous Idol winner."

Carrie Underwood Covers Heart's "Alone" on American Idol Season 4

Now, nearly two decades later, the country singer had the chance to cover the song again. She included it in her opening setlist along with other classic rock hits, including the Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses," Motörhead's "Ace of Spades," Pat Benatar's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll."

"I think I've been singing this one about my whole life," she says to the crowd before the piano kicks in.

Underwood has certainly mastered the cover. The way she plays with her voice in the verses makes it sound like the song was always hers to begin with. She once again lets her powerful vocals fly in the chorus, demonstrating her growth as a singer.

Carrie Underwood Covers Heart's "Alone" Opening for Guns N' Roses

While the two performances certainly serve as bookends for Underwood's covers, there's evidence of another one. This one might be the most special.

Underwood had the chance to sing "Alone" with the women who brought the song to life — Heart. In a video shared on YouTube 16 years ago, the country veteran is a surprise guest on stage with Ann and Nancy Wilson to perform the legendary song.

While Heart opens the song with the first verse and chorus, Underwood walks out just in time to sing the second verse solo. She also lends her harmonizing skills for the rest of the song.

Carrie Underwood Duets With Heart on "Alone"

After opening two of their shows in August, the former Idol winner also opened for Guns N' Roses during their Nashville stop on Aug. 26.