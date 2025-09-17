Things are heating up in Carrie Underwood's kitchen! The country singer shared her latest culinary endeavor with her fans: Hot sauce.

The photo she posted to her Instagram stories shows 12 bottles of brilliant orange hot sauce ready for consumption.

While the recipe is unknown, Underwood noted that the peppers were from her garden, and she used a fermentation process — rather than vinegar — to preserve the bottled concoction.

"Made my own fermented hot sauce from my garden peppers," she writes on the post using the panting, hot emoji.

Screenshot of 12 bottles of orange hot sauce Carrie Underwood made and posted to her Instagram stories carrieunderwood via Instagram stories loading...

Cooking With Carrie Underwood

The post shouldn't come as a surprise to those who follow the "I'm Gonna Love You" singer. She has developed quite the reputation for trying new methods of cooking and preserving just about everything in her garden, and even some things her husband brings home from a hunt.

Earlier in September, she shared photos of various meals she had "canned" for storage.

Although Underwood is a vegetarian, she has no problem cooking protein-heavy meals for her husband and her sons, Jacob and Isaiah.

"Cleaning out the freezer," she wrote in her Stories at the time. "Had some large moose roasts... made some stew!"

She also made some Asian-inspired meals, like Mongolian moose and even a venison version to serve over rice.

Is Carrie Underwood Cooking in the Studio?

While Underwood continues to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, she has yet to reveal if she has been working just as hard in the studio.

Her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones, was released in 2022, with a few singles from the project carrying her in 2023.

Her last offering, as far as singles go, was her duet with Cody Johnson on "I'm Gonna Love You." The track arrived in 2024 and is now nominated for two CMA Awards in 2025; Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

If the "Out of That Truck" singer is working on new music, she has yet to share that with her fans.