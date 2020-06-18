Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, has recovered the truck that was stolen last Wednesday night (June 10) in Canada, after turning to social media to ask his followers for their help.

The native Canadian and former NHL hockey player posted a picture of an older Ford pickup truck to Instagram on Thursday (June 11), writing, "My truck was stolen last night in Edmonton Alberta. If you see this truck anywhere please DM me or contact Edmonton police! It’s a 1975 ford f250 crew cab! Thanks."

He updated that post on Friday (June 12), saying, "Truck was found! Thanks to everyone for all the help!!"

Fisher provided more information in a post to his Instagram Story, specifically thanking the Edmonton Police Service and the Edmonton Blues Society for their help.

The UK's Daily Mail reports that an Alberta resident named Kaden Reinders sold Fisher the vintage truck in May, and in a posting to his own Instagram page on Friday, he said the truck had been "located this morning" and was "being sent back on its way to Mike."

"It’s so nice to see in our world now days there still nice enough people to drop what there doing and help out," Reinders said.

Fisher is from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, and he began his career in the NHL as a member of the Ottawa Senators. He played with them for years before trading to the Nashville Predators in 2011, after marrying Underwood in 2010.

The couple have recently been in quarantine together with their two sons in Nashville, where Underwood has given several at-home performances. She's also documented the family's quarantine life, including some roughhousing between her husband and sons.

Underwood and Fisher recently launched a new web series titled Mike and Carrie: God & Country, in which they share stories about their life and Christian faith. The couple also recently celebrated Fisher's 40th birthday, which Underwood marked by teasing her husband, who is three years older than her.

