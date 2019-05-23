Carrie Underwood and Husband Work Out Together on Tour

The couple that multitasks together, stays together! Carrie Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher are staying in shape and taking care of their health while she is out on the road.

The country star recently posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and Fisher in the gym, hitting a dumbbell routine. Underwood's caption reads "Better Together!" along with a slew of hashtags including a shoutout to celebrity trainer Eve Overland.

Working out at home is a challenge for most, but the superstar is managing it even with her tight touring schedule. Underwood, who is currently on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour, recently shared with E! News that her fitness routines are actually more routine when she's on the road.

"I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that's my most consistent workouts," Underwood tells E! "My life is so crazy--but when I'm at home, it's crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don't have a house to clean, I don't have as much laundry to do.

"It's just a little easier in some parts of my life," she notes. "I get to work out more consistently when I'm on the road, so I'm just so excited to be able to have that. It's an important part of my job. I can't get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I'm out of shape."

This social media post comes after Underwood's Instagram confession in early 2019, where the country star candidly expressed that her fitness level had taken a hit after giving birth to the couple's second son, Jacob.

"I’m going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately," she said on Instagram. "I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

Of course, having a workout buddy who also happens to be her biggest fan--i.e., Fisher--has to help things along. Underwood is visibly bouncing back into pre-Jacob shape as a result, and is enjoying bonus couple time!

Hockey fans are probably also pumped to see Fisher, a former NHL star, most recently with the Nashville Predators, still working out – could this signify perhaps another return to the ice? (Remember: He did come out of retirement once before!).

Underwood continues on the Cry Pretty Tour with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June through October.

See Even More Pictures of Carrie Underwood's Unreal House