Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are one of country music's most beloved couples, and the country star is opening up about what made their relationship special from the start.

In the latest issue of People, Underwood shares how she knew Fisher was "the one," noting how in past relationships, she had an instinct that they weren't meant to be her life partners — but that all changed when she met Fisher.

“I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in," she explains.

The powerhouse vocalist has been honest about the struggles she's endured in the past few years, including three miscarriages over the course of two years, as well as a fall outside her home that required her to get surgery for her broken wrist and more than 40 stitches in her face. She cites Fisher as her rock during those tough times, the couple finding a light at the end of the tunnel with the arrival of their second son Jacob in January of 2019.

“He is so levelheaded about everything, and when I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally, when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant, I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest. And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded," she describes of her husband. “I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with."

The superstar singer is currently on the road on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June through October. Carrie Underwood tickets are still available for the remaining shows of the tour.