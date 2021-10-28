OK, now Carrie Underwood is just showing off. Not really, but geez! While you're reading this news article and watching her latest TikTok video, she has probably found a way to combine sit-ups, squats, burpees and songwriting.

Most recently, it was pushups (and more). Did we mention she does it all with a smile, a playful tongue out and barely evidence of any sweat, despite her hashtags?

"Fun times after a Fit52 this morning," Underwood writes alongside her video.

She did the Rock the Boat Challenge, which involves some shoulder slapping, mountain climbers and scissoring while going down (and up) for a pushup. There's a song involved and — apparently, after watching a few dozen other people who've hopped on this viral train — you have to smile.

Underwood also used the #AlreadySweat hashtag (we didn't see any), as well as the #WhyDidntISmile hashtag (you did!).

The video has four million views as of Wednesday night (Oct. 27), two days after she posted it. She's on her way to topping the 5.5 million views she got for a workout duet video from June.

It's been a pretty celebratory week for Underwood. Her debut album Some Hearts was just certified 9X Platinum, and the song "Before He Cheats" is now 7X Platinum. She also won a GMA Dove Award last Friday night for a song from her My Savior album from 2021. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" with CeCe Winans won the Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year award.