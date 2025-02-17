Carrie Underwood Talks Singing With Cody Johnson: ‘He’s the Real Deal’

Carrie Underwood Talks Singing With Cody Johnson: &#8216;He&#8217;s the Real Deal&#8217;

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images / Taste of Country, Instagram

Carrie Underwood had nothing but praise for Cody Johnson after joining him as a surprise guest at his Nashville show on Saturday night (Feb. 15).

"Fun with friends! 'Twas a pleasure joining [Cody Johnson] on stage Saturday night," she writes in a social media post, sharing two snapshots from the moment.

Underwood was beyond impressed by Johnson's skills as a performer — and with the fans that turned out to see his show, too.

"He's the real deal, folks!" she adds. "Such a great show and what a LOUD crowd!"

Underwood and Johnson sang their duet "I'm Gonna Love You" during Johnson's show, which marked night two of his Leather Tour's back-to-back set of stops in Nashville.

She was one of a handful of surprise guests to turn out across the two nights. Johnson closed out his Saturday night show with an appearance from Luke Combs, who hopped onstage for the final encore and sang "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Johnson also shared a recap of his two nights in Nashville, posting a string of highlights from the shows and celebrating the massive crowd that turned out to see him play.

"Two SOLD OUT shows in Nashville. 30,000 people. Absolutely unreal," Johnson writes in his post. "Dreams do come true, y'all."

