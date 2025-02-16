Fans who stayed to the very end of Cody Johnson's Nashville show on Saturday night (Feb. 15) were rewarded with an extra-special surprise: A barn-burning appearance from Luke Combs, who hopped onstage with Johnson for a rowdy duet rendition of "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Combs wasn't the first surprise guest of the evening. Ian Munsick and Carrie Underwood both made unannounced appearances during the set, which marked the second of Johnson's back-to-back nights at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this month.

But Combs' cameo was the most out-of-left-field. Munsick and Underwood have both released duets with Johnson over the past couple of years, and they performed them.

Meanwhile, Combs' encore appearance was a pure moment of show-closing, sing-a-long fun.

Johnson was already one encore deep when he kicked off the first verse of "Beer Never Broke My Heart," a 2019 mega-hit that Combs included on his What You See is What You Get album.

Then Combs made his way onto the stage, and the two superstars shared a look with each other before barreling into a full-throttle rendition of the chorus, the crowd roaring right along with them.

Johnson is currently in the midst of his Leather Tour, which is scheduled to run into mid-August.