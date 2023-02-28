Carrie Underwood's oldest son had two requests for his birthday, and she delivered. Isaiah Fisher was born on Feb. 27, 2015.

"I can't believe he is 8!" the singer says on Instagram. "Where does the time go?"

Izzy's interests may be similar to your son's interests: Sports and tacos. For his birthday, he requested taco night and a Dude Perfect birthday cake. Underwood tagged the popular trick shot channel in posting the dessert, and that got us thinking ...

Several country superstars have joined Ty, Cody, Coby, Cory and Garrett for a Dude Perfect video. Tim McGraw helped the group film at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2014.

Luke Bryan joined for an archery kart battle a year later. In 2023, the ACM Awards will be held in Frisco, Texas, home to Dude Perfect. The show is on Amazon, a platform DP knows well after hosting an alternate broadcast during Thursday night NFL games in 2022.

So Carrie, meet the guys. Guys, meet Carrie. We're pretty sure she can keep up with whatever athletic endeavor you have in mind.

Underwood has shared photos of her son Izzy in sport before. In 2021, she shared a pic of him preparing to step into the batter's box.

Last September, his dad and Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, snapped a pic of Izzy hunting with him.

"I know not everyone likes to hunt but the more we can get ourselves and our kids outside in God creation the better," he said on Instagram.

In addition to Isaiah, the couple have 4-year-old Jacob. The family also recently adopted a new dog named Charlie.

