Carrie Underwood's granny hobby has reached a new level!

The country singer is known to grow her own produce and bake her own bread, but this time she's making her own clothes. She took to social media to show off her latest creation: A crochet square top featuring tomatoes.

After crocheting several squares that have a tomato slice design on them, the country singer shared in her Instagram Stories that she was attempting to turn them into a top.

After laying out the pieces like a puzzle, she stitched them together and even added a crochet ruffle at the bottom to give it a more bohemian feel.

She topped off the look with light wash denim jeans and red sneakers.

Underwood was so proud of her work that she wore it to the American Idol set to show it off.

"Got to wear my tomato top yesterday to the Idol set!" she writes alongside the photos. "I'm so happy how it turned out. I just kept it really simple and added a ruffle at the bottom."

"Now what should I make?" she added, eager for another challenge.

Carrie Underwood's Granny Hobbies

Prior to signing on to be a judge on American Idol, Underwood had been enjoying more time at home learning traditional skills like gardening and making her own food.

The "Hate My Heart" singer grew up on a farm, and it's clear the farm life hasn't left her. She's been growing her own fruits and vegetables, while also learning to can some ready-to-eat dinners.

She has also mastered the art of a sourdough starter and has been crafting some delicious baked items like loaves of bread for her family.

Learning to crochet was the next item on her list, and she's gotten really good at it. Evidently, Underwood travels with a ball of yarn and her trusty hook. She shared a photo of herself working on a craft while sitting in hair and makeup on the set of Idol.

