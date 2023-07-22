Carrie Underwood recalled her time with Tony Bennett with a tribute and photo montage shared with fans on social media. The legendary crooner died on Friday (July 21) at age 96 after a battle with Alzheimer's.

Bennett's songs include "The Way You Look Tonight" and "I Left My Heart In San Francisco."

He recorded 60 studio albums and won 19 Grammy awards during a seven-decade career.

His last public performance came in 2021.

In 2011, Bennett asked Underwood to join him on "It Had to Be You" for his Duets II: The Great Performances album. Willie Nelson, Faith Hill and Lady Gaga were a few more artists tapped for the project, but it'd be Underwood that was selected for a performance at the 2012 Grammys.

Video from that performance is hard to find, but the music video for the recording is a pretty good live substitute:

"Rest in peace, Tony," Underwood wrote Friday afternoon. "You were the epitome of a gentleman with a God given one-of-a-kind voice. It was truly a great honor of my career and my life to get to share the stage with you."

The Grammy performance wasn't the first time they shared a stage, nor would it be the last. In 2007, both were part of a CBS special called Movies Rock. Leading up to the release of Duets II, both appeared to sing the song on Blue Bloods.

Later, they'd come together for pictures at the Samsung Hope for Children Gala in 2014 and then Sinatra 100: An All Star Grammy concert in December 2015. Underwood shared photos from many of those appearances on Twitter and Instagram.

In addition to Underwood's tribute, memories poured in from country artists including Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban.