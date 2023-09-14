Carrie Underwood's fans helped make a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to the tune of $420,316. The generous total comes from a portion of tickets sales from the singer's Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

One dollar from every ticket sold was set aside for the foundation, to further their efforts to care for and support veterans, first responders and their families.

The nonprofit provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families. Tunnel to Towers also builds special homes to accommodate veterans and first responders who are seriously injured or disabled.

“I’m so proud of the fans that came out to the tour and making this donation possible,” Underwood says. “They have always shown up to support great organizations like Tunnel to Towers, making the world a better place while coming out to see us.”

It's not the first time the "Out of That Truck" singer has partnered with a nonprofit for her tour. In fact, Underwood has been designating a portion of ticket sales to charities and organizations for several years.

“We are overjoyed and profoundly grateful for this kind gesture. Carrie’s substantial donation, supported by her loving fans, will directly influence the lives of many of our nation’s heroes and their families," Frank Siller, CEO and Chairman of Tunnel to Towers, says. "It will offer them not only financial assistance but a beacon of hope and a reminder that their sacrifices are recognized and honored.”

Underwood also brought members of the organization to join her during her performance on the Today show on Thursday (Sept. 14).

Up next, the "Hate My Heart" hitmaker will return to Las Vegas for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, with dates set for September, November and December. She also just announced 18 new dates for 2024, between March and August.