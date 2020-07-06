Carrie Underwood's boys did some fishing this Fourth of July weekend, with oldest son Isiah in charge of teaching his younger brother how it's done.

Husband Mike Fisher shared a photo on Instagram of his two sons dropping a line from a fishing boat. They look to be in a small pond, and it appears Isaiah has had some success — but it's not likely his catch would feed the meat eaters.

"Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes," Fisher writers on Instagram. "He’s a great big brother with a huge heart!" The photo was shared on Sunday evening (July 5):

"I Love watching these 2 grow up but sometimes you just want to press the pause button," the former NHL pro continues. "All you can do is take it in and thank God for these little moments!"

Isaiah is five years old, while Jacob turned a year old in January.

The Underwood/Fisher family didn't share too much of their holiday weekend on social media. The country star shared a picture of some flowers and a vegetarian dish her kids assisted in making on her Instagram Stories, but that was the extent of it. The fireworks in Nashville were canceled this year, but some neighboring communities held displays that were only viewable from a distance.

Professionally, 2020 has been a busy off year for Underwood. While she's not touring and not planning to release a new studio album, she did release a book in March, and she is planning on dropping her first Christmas album this fall. With the extra time, both Underwood and Fisher have been trying out a new hobby: beekeeping.

