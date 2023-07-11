The Voice is currently filming for its 24th season, but there's one big, important person missing.

Blake Shelton retired as a coach at the end of Season 23, after being a fixture on the reality television show ever since its inception. Until now, he'd been the only coach who returned back to the show for every single year.

Show host Carson Daly is feeling Shelton's absence: During the first day of filming without the country coach on set, he posted a selfie from his hair and makeup chair, jokingly sobbing as he recounted a Voice tradition that he and Shelton had long shared.

"We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons," he says. "I think I'm handling it well. Everything's fine."

Over their time together on the show, Shelton and Daly got close: So close, in fact, that Daly was the officiant at Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani, another The Voice coach, whom Shelton first met on the set of the show.

Shelton may have left the big red coaching chair, but The Voice isn't lacking in the country department: Reba McEntire is stepping in to fill the role of full-time country coach this season, after appearing as Shelton's Mega Mentor during the Knockout Rounds in Season 23.

Next year, the country contingent at The Voice will get even bigger. Before Season 24 even airs, the show has announced its coaching lineup for Season 25, which will air in 2024. McEntire is returning for a second season, and Dan + Shay have also signed on as the show's first ever coaching duo. They even got a special double chair to mark the occasion.