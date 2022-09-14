Chapel Hart returned to the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), performing a patriotic song titled "American Pride" that showed a completely different side to their music.

The rising country trio treated the judges and fans in attendance to a mid-tempo ballad that pays homage to a different, less divided time in America, referring to it as a time when "we had it all ... loving neighbors, land and freedom."

The group consisting of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart urged their fellow Americans to return to the values of eras past and put aside their differences in a show of unity.

"I know that we can do this / Hold hands and step aside / Let love pour out between us / Move the hate and let's just try / See, I believe we'll make a difference / One person at a time / Come on now, I can feel it / My American pride," they sing in the uplifting chorus, which draws on the family band's soaring harmonies.

The judges were once again mostly positive in response to the performance, with Sofia Vergara calling it "heartfelt." Simon Cowell, who has been a staunch supporter of the group from the moment they stepped on stage to audition, was on his feet after their performance, though he did note a couple of shaky solo vocals within the performance. Howie Mandel stated that he had preferred Chapel Hart's previous performances, but Cowell was insistent that the song's chorus and message about believing in the country was spot on.

Chapel Hart is a country family band from the tiny town of Hart's Chapel, Miss., just outside of Poplarville. Danica Hart and Devynn Hart are sisters, and Trea Swindle is their first cousin.

The group have been working around Nashville for years, and they've made some inroads, but they earned by far their largest slice of national attention so far from their audition for America's Got Talent, during which they performed an original song titled, "You Can Have Him Jolene."

The song is an answer to Dolly Parton's "Jolene," and it earned them a Golden Buzzer from the judges, signifying universal praise for their performance. Audiences also related to the song, driving their performance to go viral. Parton, Loretta Lynn, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker and more are among the country stars who've expressed support for the trio during their run on AGT.

The final results for AGT's 2022 season will air live when the show returns to Fox on Wednesday night (Sept. 14) at 9PM ET. Fan favorite Drake Milligan is also still in the running, and the special finale episode will feature Darius Rucker joining Chapel Hart for a performance. Jon Pardi is also set to appear in the finale episode on Wednesday night.