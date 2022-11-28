Chapel Hart Mourn the Death of Their Grandmother: ‘Our Worlds Will Never Be the Same’

As the members of Chapel Hart enter the holiday season, they are grieving the recent death of their grandmother, Beatrice Hart.

The band, composed of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, confirmed their grandmother's passing with a post on social media on Saturday, Nov. 19. She was 86 years old.

"It’s been a few days and we still feel frozen in time… we lost our beautiful grandmother and our worlds will never be the same.. one thing we know for sure the hospitality section in heaven is about to be THROUGH THE ROOOOF! Gran, rest well. You deserve it," they write, alongside a photo of their grandmother.

"86 years as a gift to the world.. we are truly blessed to carry on your name! There’s no good byes only 'see you laters' & a great big thank you and we love you to all of those who have had us in your thoughts and prayers."

"It’ll take us a little time but we’ll be back at it really soon," they add. "Love y’all & be kind to one another!"

Services for Hart were to take place on November 22 at Hart’s Chapel Missionary Baptist in Poplarville, Miss. The trio posted again on the evening of their grandmother's services, thanking fans and friends for their support.

"Today has been one of the hardest days of our lives, but we made it through and we want to say thank you to everyone who showed up, sent prayers & condolence, sent cards & gifts, etc you will never know how much it means to us!" they note. "We love you and thank you and we just need a little time and we’ll be right back at with you all! May God’s blessings forever continue to pour down on you and your families!"

According to her obituary published in the Picayune Item, Mrs. Beatrice Raine Hart died on November 16, a couple weeks shy of her 87th birthday.