The Showdown: Charles Kelley vs. Craig Morgan

George Strait has won his way into the Hall of Fame, and we're starting fresh with a new Showdown between Charles Kelley and Craig Morgan.

Strait's new single, "Cold Beer Conversation," just won its fifth competition in a row, and will be retired from competing. Kelley has just released his debut solo single, "The Driver," which is the lead single from his upcoming solo EP outside of Lady Antebellum. The song features Eric Paslay and Dierks Bentley, and each man takes a verse as they tell the stories of three people whose lives intersect at a concert..

Morgan's new single is "When I'm Gone," which is also the lead single from an upcoming project. This marks the first time Morgan has worked with producer Byron Gallimore, and the song is an amalgam of classic and contemporary, juxtaposing banjos with a glossy production for a song Morgan's fans will grab onto.

Listen to clips of both Kelley and Morgan’s songs and vote for your favorite here. You can vote once every hour until this Showdown ends on Friday at 8AM ET, so come back and vote often to be sure your artist wins. The winner of this matchup will face a new challenger on Friday.

Listen to Charles Kelley, "The Driver"

Listen to Craig Morgan, "When I'm Gone"

Showdown Rules: The song with the most votes wins, and the winner goes on to face a new challenger in the next Showdown. Vote as much as once per hour online. If a song wins five Showdowns in a row, it will be retired into the Taste of Country Showdown Hall of Fame to allow for new songs to compete. Some songs will be considered for a second Showdown if voter turnout is healthy in a losing effort.