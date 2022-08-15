Charles Kelley is focusing on getting sober, and he wants fans to know that he appreciates their support.

The country music star and one-third of the country group Lady A took to social media on Friday (Aug. 12) to share his gratitude to those encouraging him as he focuses on the recovery process.

"I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety," Kelley, 40, writes. "Y'alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks.”

Kelley included a photo in his thank you message: The snapshot, uploaded to Instagram, shows the vocalist and lead guitarist smiling and wearing sunglasses while he poses at the beach with his family, wife Cassie McConnell, and 6-year-old son, Ward Charles, by his side.

"I can't wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year,” Kelley notes in his post, acknowledging the recent announcement surrounding Lady A’s tour plans. “Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won't take for granted.”

“I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣ Love, Charles,” he adds, closing out his message.

Earlier this month, Lady A postponed their Request Line Tour to give Kelley enough time to prioritize his health and find treatment during his sobriety battle. The tour was initially scheduled to begin on Aug. 13, with new dates expected in 2023.

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," Lady A, which includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, recently shared in a statement to their fans on Instagram. “We are a band, but more importantly … we’re family.”

"We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” the band continued in the post, issued on Aug. 4.

“So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest, and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It's early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We're grateful for your patience."