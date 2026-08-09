Charley Crockett is setting the record straight after a controversy pegged him as a supporter of A.I. data centers.

He also took the opportunity to stand with two prominent fellow Texans: Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker. Both Nelson and Tucker have spoken out against the construction of data centers in rural Texas in recent weeks. In a social media post with images of himself posing with each country legend, Crockett made his feelings clear.

"Btw I stand with Willie Nelson & Tanya Tucker against data centers in our rural Texas communities," he wrote.

"These are 2 of my biggest influences who I owe a great deal of my own success to directly. I'm proud to call them both friends," Crockett added. "Real Texans look out for each other."

Does Charley Crockett Support A.I. Data Centers?

No.

The confusion stems from an early-August article in the San Antonio Current which highlighted a post he made to social media on July 27. In that post, Crockett wrote, "It's difficult for me to take a celebrity serious railing against data centers when they're posting enough selfie videos to house one themselves."

It's worth noting that the jab was a little ironic coming from Crockett, who's shared a lot of photos (many of which were of himself) in posts where he took political or cultural stands this summer.

Read More: Brad Paisley Says Data Center Next to Nashville Zoo Would Be a 'Nightmare Scenario'

Tanya Tucker posted about Texas data centers on July 21, a week before Crockett's post. But Willie Nelson only shared an anti-data center post on July 28, one day after the fact. And they're two of dozens of celebrities who've publicly advocated against data center construction. It would be a pretty acrobatic stretch for anyone to interpret Crockett's post as pro-data center per se, or as a dig at those two artists in particular.

Crockett responded to the Current's article with a scathing social media message, saying "I've been speaking up against AI since way before it was popular to do so, I just wasn't really on the map."

"This is conformity," he continued. "Public shaming because you think God, or your anti-God, is on your side. When I said I'm not on the left or right, I'm on the road, I'm telling you that we see it all out here."

He also spoke about the widespread problem of technology addiction, and suggested that a more "brave" course would be for people to acknowledge their own "addiction" and "dependency" on smart phones while criticizing data centers. "That includes me," he noted. "I got myself off the street by learning how to use one of these things in late 2014."

What Other Controversies Has Charley Crockett Been Involved In?

Lots.

He's feuded with mainstream stars like Gavin Adcock and, peripherally, Morgan Wallen. He's also spoken out against Pres. Donald Trump and seemingly Jelly Roll, too.

Read More: Charley Crockett Speaks Out About Trump, Bootlickers and...Jelly Roll?

The part of Crockett's response to the Current article where he speaks about receiving backlash for non-conformity recalls another response he gave to another controversy — the one he's probably best known for.

That happened when he removed rock group Twin Temple from two shows due to their use of Satanic imagery onstage.

Read More: Charley Crockett Responds to Backlash After Axing 'Satanic' Band

During the kerfuffle that ensued from that incident, Crockett also shared some sentiments to the effect of feeling "canceled" by both the left and the right, and being condemned for not totally conforming to one side or the other.