A Georgia businessman and Steak 'n Shake owner, Wayne Robinson, recently put up a billboard tribute to Charlie Kirk and fans have been flocking to that particular location to show their support.

Robinson owns a single Steak 'n Shake location in Rome, Georgia, and he took it upon himself to honor the slain Turning Point USA founder by placing a billboard along the highway near the city.

The billboard features a large photo of Kirk with the words, “Stand Up, Speak Out, Stay Bold.” At the bottom, it reads, “Paid for by Steak ’n Shake Rome.”

Here’s where things get a little tricky.

According to Fox News, Steak ’n Shake’s corporate office was neither consulted nor gave permission for Robinson to purchase the billboard, which some have viewed as controversial.

When corporate leaders learned about it, they reportedly said, “You know, you’re supposed to get everything approved through corporate when you use the Steak ’n Shake name on it, but we really like it.”

In fact, they liked the concept so much that Robinson told Fox News they plan to put up more billboards across the United States.

Robinson says the billboard went so viral that people have been driving hundreds of miles to dine at his location in a show of solidarity.

He added that he’s been receiving calls from across the country from people thanking him for putting up the billboard. “They took the time to physically find us, look up our store’s phone number, and call to say thank you for doing that,” he said.

It’s unclear how long the original billboard will stay up.

How Many Steak 'n Shake Locations Are in America?

According to Scrape Hero, there are just under 400 locations.

When Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025.

