Chase Matthew isn't playing games in his latest single "Love You Again."

The straight-forward track gets right to the point: It's been a tough week and the only remedy is to spend the night tangled up with his lover.

"That black dress got your boy seein' red / Slippin' off your shoulders, pullin' me into bed / Make it last like it's the last time / Tonight, I'm gonna love you like I'm never gonna love you again / Let the midnight go where it's gonna go / Let the candlelight shadows put on a show / Talkin' sunset to sunrise / Tonight, I'm gonna love you like I'm never gonna love you again," the country newcomer sings in the sultry chorus.

"Love You Again" Is Chase Matthew's Breakout Song

Matthew first teased "Love You Again" on TikTok in 2022. That video has been viewed more than 700,000 times since, and it even sparked the #BlackDressTrend, which saw women sharing videos transitioning from comfy clothes into beautiful black dresses.

Shortly after sharing the song on social media, Matthew released it as a single. "Love You Again" is the country newcomer's first song to hit country radio.

2024 is already proving to be a busy year for Matthew: The "Darlin'" singer will complete his Come Get Your Memory Tour — named for his 2023 album — on June 12.

He will then jump on Jason Aldean's 2024 Highway Desperado Tour in July, through October.

Here Are Chase Matthew's "Love You Again" Lyrics

It's been a hell of a week, been countin' every minute / I know what's waitin' for me and I can't wait to get it / Let's leave my truck in the drive 'cause, girl, I'm on a mission / We can stay in tonight, but I got one condition / Yeah, I know we made plans with the neons / But you're lookin' lights out, turnin' me on

Chorus:

That black dress got your boy seein' red / Slippin' off your shoulders, pullin' me into bed / Make it last like it's the last time / Tonight, I'm gonna love you like I'm never gonna love you again / Let the midnight go where it's gonna go / Let the candlelight shadows put on a show / Talkin' sunset to sunrise / Tonight, I'm gonna love you like I'm never gonna love you again

You got me drunk on your love, we're makin' every letter / If you gon' kiss me like you kiss me, make it last forever / 'Cause you're the king-size I wanna be on / Everything about you baby's turnin' me on

Chorus x2

Tonight, I'm gonna love you like I'm never gonna love you again / Gonna love you again, gonna love you again / I'm gonna love you like I'm never gonna love you again