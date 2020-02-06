Chase Rice Didn’t Write a Song About Victoria Fuller From ‘The Bachelor’

Chase Rice is clearing the air after his appearance on The Bachelor on Jan. 27.

During the episode, contestant Victoria Fuller was on a concert date with current Bachelor Peter Weber, only to discover the performer was Rice — someone she had dated previously. It was news to Rice, too. In speaking to Taste of Country, the country star shared his shock at the moment and displeasure at the show's producers.

"I turn the corner and it’s a girl I’ve hung with in Charlotte before," Rice says. "I didn’t think they would do that to me, to be honest with you. I knew going in that she was gonna be on the show, and I told my publicist, manager that and they were like, ‘It’s fine. They’re not going to do that.'"

Rice then went on to say that he was "pissed at first," but then, "I was like, ‘I gotta figure out a way to turn this positive for myself, mainly because I had no desire to be a part of any reality TV show. I was just going on there to promote 'Lonely Who You Are,' promote my music. And that was it."

To set the record straight, his song "Lonely If You Are" is not about Fuller. However, it is about an ex girlfriend.

"I didn’t write that to try to get on the show," he says.

"I just thought it was a cool picture. My ex-girlfriend, who a lot of these songs are about, loved The Bachelor and watched it religiously," Rice explains. "I always sat there and was like, ‘This is ridiculous.’ But when she was watching with her girls, it’s like ... it’s kind of that story. It’s like, ‘Once it’s over, come hit me up.'"

"Lonely If You Are" appears on Rice's new album The Album Part I, which is available to download and stream now.