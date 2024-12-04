Iconic ’90s Restaurant Chain Chi-Chi’s Re-Opening After 20-Year Hiatus
Four score and 20 years ago — actually, just 20 years ago — Chi-Chi's Mexican restaurant closed the doors on its last-standing location after an iconic 30-year run.
Now, because of one of the owner's sons wants to revive the brand, it is officially coming back, with some minor changes.
A deal struck between McDermott and Hormel Foods, which owns the Chi-Chi's brand, gives Michael McDermott, son of restaurant co-founder, Marno McDermott, use of the Chi-Chi's name on physical restaurant locations, which are expected to open in 2025.
At its peak, Chi-Chi's had more than 200 locations and was a premier fast-casual Mexican joint in America. The restaurant was once a thriving spot that rivaled Chili's and Applebee's.
The Chi-Chi's brand has stayed on shelves in grocery stores — Hormel still sells their salsa, tortilla chips and more.
"We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today’s consumer — an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor," McDermott says.
Fast-casual Mexican restaurants have been in the news lately, with the sale of the restaurant chain Chuy's to Darden Foods, who also owns Olive Garden.
With the return of Chi-Chi's and the expansion of Chuy's, places like Chili's better watch their back.
No word at this time where new locations of Chi-Chi's will pop up, but expect nostalgia to put a line right out the door.
