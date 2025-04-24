Chick-Fil-A has always been my golden standard when it comes to the fast food chicken sandwich.

Sure, some others have tested the champ — and Popeye's gave them a run for their feathers over the past few years — but I find myself always coming back to the old faithful. The No. 1 combo, hold the pickles, has always been the way to my heart.

So when I saw that there was a "hack" on the classic Chick-Fil-A sandwich, I had to give it a try.

The thinking behind the hack is that you coat the chicken patty in one of their sauces, and then eat the sandwich like normal. Easy enough, right? So I grabbed my trusty order and began my test.

It was good.

Now, to be fair ,I am not above dunking my sandwich, bite by bite, into sauce, so this pretty much just skipped a step for me, making it a bit easier. If you are trying to do this with some kids, you have a better chance of vacationing on the sun than keeping your kids clean trying this hack.

Of course this wasn’t the first time I tested some Chick-Fil-A, for scientific purposes.

Looks like your lunch plans are made, go give it a try!

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker