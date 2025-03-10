Chili’s Hack: How to Get a Full Meal (With Drink!) for Only $7

Fans of the fast-casual food chain Chili's have found a way to make their favorite food a lot cheaper.

A TikTok hack has gone viral and made some noise — here's how it works.

What Is the Chili's Cheap Food Hack?

The woman who shared the hack starts the video by claiming that Chili's will be upset with her and possibly ban her from their restaurants for exposing the loophole.

"They definitely don't want you to know. Personally, my favorite kids meal at Chili's is the kids' grilled chicken sliders," @thedisneygirlie says.

Make sure you go to the customizations section, she explains, "because it'll let you add cheese to it, for free. It also comes with your choice of side and it comes with your choice of drink."

Here's where the hack comes in: "The hack that they don't want you to know is you can get free chips and salsa, full-size, if you get a kids meal and you're a rewards member."

She holds up a giant bag of tortilla chips and a to-go container of salsa as proof.

The woman continues to boast about the deal she found, noting: "this is a tremendous value, the portion is so big."

In looking at other items on the Chili's menu, this is truly is great way to have a full meal — and use the chips and salsa to fill your tank up to the brim — for about half the cost of an appetizer.

Plus, the kids' meal comes with a drink!

