Chris Colston could use a double shot of whiskey at the moment.

“The baby was sick, and the baby gave it to my wife and then my wife gave it to me,” explains Colston during an interview with Taste of Country. “Yesterday, we had to bring our daughter back to the doctor, so yeah, we have just been struggling over here.”

Certainly, it’s a crazy time not only at home, but in the career of the country music singer-songwriter as he releases his new single, “Tell It to the Whiskey.”

“Basically, it’s about a guy who breaks up with a girl and he's sitting there trying to drink everything away,” says Colston of the relatable song premiering exclusively via Taste of Country. “He's kind of fed up with everything, and he's just telling her to, ‘Tell it to the whiskey,’ because when he drinks it, he can't get her out of his head.”

Written alongside Josh Dunn and Joe Lasher, “Tell It to the Whiskey” serves up yet another impressive notch in the booming career of the Texas native, who has already seen success with songs including “Boy Like Me”, “Livin’ Like This” and “Hate Me in My Hometown.”

“I've always liked the more ‘rock side’ of country,” says Colston, who has long likened his music to having a bit of a Jason Aldean vibe. “Sometimes I can go completely opposite and go from rock to a heartfelt ballad, so I'm kind of just finding my zone right now.”

And when he’s not doing that, he’s busy loving on wife Peyton and their 13-month-old daughter Emersyn.

“We just celebrated our two-year marriage anniversary,” says Colston, who has shared stages with the likes of Parker McCollum, Hardy, and Eli Young Band. “We met at a country bar here in Tyler, Texas. When she told me that her favorite country music artist was Vince Gill, I told her I was going to marry her right then and there. She looked at me like I was crazy. I guess I just tricked her into it. We've been happily married ever since.”