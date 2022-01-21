The title track to Chris Janson's next studio album is an uptempo love song he wrote with his wife Kelly in mind. "All In," the song, is available now, and the full album will drop this spring.

Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Zach Crowell helped Janson write a new song that will join "Bye Mom" on the album.

"I was long gone forever / I was never on the fence / Yeah I was all in," he sings to close the chorus of the rock-inspired country cut. Janson says the song is an inside look at the history of his relationship with Kelly, whom he married on July 4, 2010.

Additional details — tracklist, cover art, release date — were not released alongside the new album's name on Friday (Jan. 21), although the press announcement notes he'll share some of the new music during his Halfway to Crazy Tour, which begins on Feb. 10 and continues through the spring.

Talking to Taste of Country, Janson was a bit loose-lipped about what's to come, however. During separate interviews, he admitted (or at least strongly hinted) at a major collaboration.

"The one that I really can’t talk about, I’ll give you a bit of a teaser: Multiple Entertainer of the Years, a very current and globally recognized, giant artist," he said in October. "Turns out to be a new friend of mine and a fishing buddy. That’s all I’ll say."

Those clues led us to this photo:

One month later, he revealed that he and Eric Church had written a song for his new album, as well.

"It was an idea that he sent me, and he said, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Do you think we should co-write it?' Yes and yes, and so we did, and that was it," he spilled during CMA week.