Chris Janson took a quick break from his Halfway to Crazy Tour to stop by The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 22.

The country singer opted to perform his tear-jerker "Bye Mom." Janson kept the performance simple, accompanied by only a few instruments, letting the lyrics lead the way.

Written by Janson and Brandon Kinney, "Bye Mom" envisions the lifecycle of a child's time with their mother. As kids, the two words don't mean much as the child casually shouts them over their shoulder during partings. One day, however, those simple words will hold so much weight when said for a final time.

Clarkson told her audience on social media, "Get ready to call your mama after this emotional performance from @janson_chris!"

"Bye Mom" will be a part of Janson's new album, All In. The project is scheduled to arrive on April 29, just a few weeks after the "Buy Me a Boat" singer wraps his Halfway to Crazy Tour on April 16.