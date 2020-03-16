Chris Janson Had to Stop eBay Sellers From Hawking His Autograph

Before Chris Janson hit it big, the country star spent quite a bit of time on eBay. Back then, the singer's hustle including buying and selling vehicles on the auction website. But one time, he came across something a bit odd.

Indeed, Janson's own autograph on some guitar pickguards had emerged. The musician possesses what he calls a "mind like a steel box," however, so Janson remembered the person for whom he signed it. And he stopped that trader from selling it, but not for the reason one might think.

"I signed these pickguards this one time," the crooner tells Taste of Country Nights. "I get on eBay, and it pops up in my suggested things … out pops these Chris Janson pickguards. And I remember asking that guy that day, 'You're not selling these are you?' And he's like, 'No, no, no.'"

"I got on there, and I looked it up, and sure enough, the guy's profile picture was the guy that lied to me," he recalls. "So I hit him up. I said, 'I don't know if you'll get this, but just in case you do, my name's Chris Janson … and you lied straight to me. And I caught you, and I don't appreciate that.'"

The country star got the pickguards nixed from the site. But Janson didn't have a problem with the scheme itself — be was only opposed to the music fan lying to him. When he later ran into the same pickguard seller, he actually helped with the eBay ploy after the person told the truth.

"I said, 'So, are you selling 'em?' … You can tell me the truth, man,'" Janson recalls. "He's like, 'Yeah, I am.' And I was like, 'That's all I wanted! I just wanted you to tell me the truth.'"

From there, the country star actually signed more pickguards and related items for both the fan and a connected crowd of eBay autograph-seekers. Janson says he "signed every single thing" they had, in fact.

"I was like, 'I just want to tell y'all, I'm not a jerk or nothing,'" the singer remembers. "'I just wanted you to know if you want it signed, just tell me.' If you've got an eBay business or something, I respect that. I respect the hustler more than anybody in the world. Just tell me the truth. Don't lie to me."

Talk about a happy ending.