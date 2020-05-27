Chris Lane rocks the house with one of his biggest hits in a new live video he's releasing for "Take Back Home Girl." Lane brings his high-energy live show to Chicago during his Big, Big Plans Tour in the new clip, which premieres today exclusively on Taste of Country.

"Take Back Home Girl" scored Lane his first Platinum-certified single when he released it as the lead single from his Laps Around the Sun album in 2017. He collaborated with Tori Kelly on the song, and in the video above, he sings the career-altering hit with Big, Big Plans Tour special guest MacKenzie Porter subbing for Kelly, helping Lane amp up the fans in a crowd-pleasing performance.

"'Take Back Home Girl' has been such a huge song for my career, and I’m reminded of that every night that I get to sing it on stage," Lane tells us. "The Big, Big Plans Tour was a lot of fun and I enjoyed having MacKenzie Porter jump in for Tori Kelly’s part of the collab every night. It’s fun to see the crowd react so well to that song, and I’m thankful that it impacted the fans the same way that it did me."

Click on the video at the top of the story to see Chris Lane perform "Take Me Back Home Girl" live in Chicago during his Big, Big Plans Tour.

Lane launched his Big, Big Plans Tour in October of 2019, and it ran through February of 2020. The headlining run came on the heels of the singer's first international tour as direct support to Brad Paisley, and he scored his second No. 1 hit, "I Don't Know About You," in 2019, a year that also saw him marry his longtime love, former The Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell.

Lane's current single is "Big, Big Plans," a song he wrote about his dreams for the couple. The video for the song features footage from their real-life wedding in Tennessee.