Chris Stapleton has two things going right now that counteract one another: The fact that he is uber-famous and the fact that he dislikes being uber-famous.

Something that doesn't help his cause of avoiding fame is his signature look, or as he told me he calls it in a 2022 Taste of Country Nights interview, "My Costume."

Stapleton's signature look is his long and rugged facial hair and a hat, either a cowboy hat or a ball cap.

The "Starting Over" singer was on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast recently where he actually spoke about a time in the future, possibly sooner than later, that he will whack his signature beard right off, and go around with a naked face exposed.

Stapleton said that part of his "retirement plan" from music is to shave off his beard to make him less recognizable. A way for him to disappear and get back some anonymity, if you will.

Get our free mobile app

In my interview with him in 2022, I asked him if he gets recognized everywhere he goes in public and he said when he isn't in his "costume," like his cowboy hat, jewelry and performance clothes, he is sometimes able to slip by under the radar.

I would have to imagine that if he adds the shaving off of his iconic beard that his retirement plan for complete solitude might actually work.

Is Chris Stapleton Contemplating Retirement?

Based off his latest conversation on the Armchair Expert podcast, it would seem as if the country music superstar is actually contemplating stepping away from music sooner than later.

Stapleton admits "I don't know how much longer I'll even go play."

Read More: Is Chris Stapleton Contemplating Retirement? ‘I’m Looking for the Fire’

Speaking of retirement, let's take a look back at some country stars who recently retired and some that recently made their way back to music.

Country Stars Who Retired in 2024 ... and More Who Came Back Every road has to come to an end, and 2024 saw a few country stars saying goodbye to their fans. Read on to see which country singers retired in 2024 ... and which ones decided to extend their time in the spotlight. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker