Chris Stapleton was a guest on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert where he got extra candid about his rocky relationship with fame, and how that fame has affected his children.

Stapleton and his wife do everything in their power to keep their kids lives out of the limelight.

But some of that light still squeaks through from time to time, and Stapleton is not a fan.

How Does Chris Stapleton's Fame Affect His Kids?

"What I didn’t get to practice for was people driving up to your house or a tour bus coming by," the singer says. "That was very hard for me. I don’t enjoy that. I don’t really enjoy it for my children."

Get our free mobile app

Even though Stapleton and his family live in a remote location in Tennessee, where he once told me he barely gets cell service and had a tough time getting internet installed, fans and tabloids still find their way to him and his family.

Read More: From Dream Collab to Tour Mate: How Lainey Wilson Manifested Her Spot on Chris Stapleton’s Tour

He explained to Shepard that while he’s grateful for his career, he never dreamed of being famous and feels uncomfortable with the attention fame brings, and especially dislikes what it does to his children.

Who Are Chris Stapleton's Kids?

According to People, Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, have five children.

Waylon Stapleton -- born in 2009 Ada Stapleton -- Born in 2010 Macon Stapleton -- Born April 2018 Samuel Stapleton -- Born April 2018 Youngest Son (name private) -- Born May 2019

Stapleton was among the first country artists in 2026 to kick off a tour, with shows on Jan. 10 and Jan. 10. He will continue his All-American Roadshow tour through 2026.

Who is Touring With Chris Stapleton?

Some big country names will be out on the road with Chris Stapleton this year including Lainey Wilson and country newcomer, Zach Top.

Even though Stapleton isn't quite Hall of Fame eligible, he already has a feature at the Country Music Hall of Fame -- let's take a look.

PHOTOS: See Inside Chris Stapleton's New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit A new exhibit highlighting the life and career of Chris Stapleton is currently open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Nashville.

Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 includes childhood keepsakes, instruments, awards, clothing and unique keepsakes that tell the story of the Kentucky native's journey from an aspiring songwriter to one of country music's biggest stars. Gallery Credit: Lorie Liebig