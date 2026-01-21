If you’ve seen Chris Stapleton in concert, then you’ve likely seen his wife as well. The country singer and songwriter, however, is far more selective about when and where he shares glimpses of his five children.

Stapleton’s touring band isn’t a true family band, but his wife does share the stage with him every night. She’s rarely far away when he performs on television, with the exception of his iconic Super Bowl National Anthem performance in 2023.

Related: Could Chris Stapleton Be Contemplating Requirement?

The couple have been married since October 2007, and they didn't wait too long to start a family. Here's everything you need to know about Chris Stapleton's wife and kids.

Who Is Chris Stapleton's Wife?

Chris Stapleton is married to Morgane Stapleton, whose maiden name is Hayes. They met in 2003 when both were aspiring singers and songwriters in Nashville. A short time later he asked her to write with him, but the Friday evening songwriting session produced very little music (wink, wink).

Chris and Morgane Stapleton married on Oct. 27, 2007. She was 24 years old and he was 29 at the time. Music has always been an anchor for their relationship as he trusts his wife's opinion on songs and arrangements.

Additionally she's his primary duet or harmony partner on stage, rarely letting him go solo, even on songs that seem to require it. When Chris and Justin Timberlake had a breakout moment at the 2015 CMA Awards, she was close by. In fact, it's a lot of fun to watch her as he sings — it's almost as if she was aware that this was his night and she's celebrating in real time.

All About Chris Stapleton's Kids

How private is Chris Stapleton when it comes to his children? The youngest was born dang near a decade ago and we don't even know his name.

The rest we learned about second hand. Believe it or not, Reba McEntire spilled the news about two of the kids. You'll see. The Stapleton's have four sons and a daughter, age seven to 16.

Waylon and Ada Stapleton

In March 2009, Chris and Morgane welcomed their oldest child, son Waylon. In November 2010, daughter Ada arrived.

Read More: Chris Stapleton Reveals Full List of 2026 Tour Dates

These two are the only Stapleton kids to appear publicly with the couple and they've done so several times. In 2019, the two joined dad for the premiere of Toy Story 4 and in 2022 they came to the ACM Awards.

Ada's response to him winning an award was precious. She jumped from her chair and pumped her arms as Chris headed to the stage to accept. That all seems so long ago when you consider both of his older children will be legal to drive by the end of 2026.

Bridget Bennett, Getty Images Bridget Bennett, Getty Images loading...

Macon and Samuel Stapleton

Chris Stapleton's wife Morgane welcomed twin boys about one month early in 2018. She'd shared she was pregnant the previous fall but it wasn't clear when and nobody really knew that twins were coming.

On April 15, 2018, ACM Awards host Reba McEntire shared that the Stapletons would miss the show because of the arrival of two boys. It's not clear when their exact birthday is, but it's believed to be just a few days prior to the show.

"We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville," Morgane wrote on Instagram on April 17, 2017. "At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family."

Chris Stapleton's Fifth Child - Another Baby Boy

Morgane Stapleton gave birth to the couple's fifth child in late April or early May 2019. Since sharing a few pics that shield his face on Instagram, neither half of the couple have said much about him.

25 Chris Stapleton Songs Sure to Bring You to Your Knees Chris Stapleton has only released four albums, but paring down a list of his 25 best songs is very difficult. These hits and album cuts are sure to make you feel some kind of way. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes