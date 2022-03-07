Chris Stapleton took home one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7). The singer won Male Artist of the Year during the live ceremony that streamed live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The vocal powerhouse walked up to accept the award looking as if he still can't quite believe that this is his life, but oh how it is. The moment was even more special, with his wife and some of his children in the audience watching their dad take home one of the night's biggest awards. And what a 13th birthday present for his son!

"This is a dream," Stapleton says. "Every day we get to do this, it's a dream. Dreams come true all the time."

The singer faced formidable competition for the award, winning over Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen, all of whom he recognized in his acceptance speech. "This was a wonderful group of guys," he said. "I'm so grateful to be a part of this community."

Chris Young led the ACM Awards nominations with seven, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Miranda Lambert tied a record set by Reba McEntire with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, and she also earned four other nominations, while first-time nominee Walker Hayes received five nominations.

