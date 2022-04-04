Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, were in Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards over the weekend, where Stapleton picked up three trophies, including the award for Best Country Album.

But in between all their Grammy-related duties, the Stapletons found time to go see Billie Eilish's Friday night arena show in Vegas.

"We went and saw her the other night in town and it was incredible. We love her," Morgane told actress Laverne Cox on the red carpet ahead of the show, for E! News Online. She also added that they were looking forward to seeing Brothers Osborne perform at the awards show.

"Yeah. Love those guys," Stapleton added.

Both Eilish and Brothers Osborne performed on the Grammys stage on Sunday night (April 3), as did Stapleton. He offered a rendition of his Best Country Song-winning "Cold," one of the tracks off of Starting Over, which won him his Best Country Album trophy.

On the carpet ahead of the awards show, Stapleton was already a two-time winner, but he told Cox he was trying to keep his cool. "It's a very big deal, but I try not to let it shake me too much. I still have to play tonight," he said with a laugh on the red carpet.

Stapleton's fandom of talented female singers from all genres is well-documented, and it sometimes leads to stellar musical collaborations, so a potential future duet with Eilish isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. He recently joined Taylor Swift for the revisited version of her "I Bet You Think About Me," and he's also teamed up with the likes of H.E.R. and Adele.