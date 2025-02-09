Chris Stapleton Says He’s ‘Retired’ From Singing the National Anthem

Leading up to Chris Stapleton's now-legendary national anthem performance at the Super Bowl in 2023, it was pretty rare for the country superstar to agree to an anthem gig.

And now, as he looks back on that moment, he says it was probably be his last anthem performance ever.

"I would have people ask me to sing the national anthem for various things. I jokingly always said, 'No, I'll just do it when it's time to do it at the Super Bowl,'" Stapleton explains in a new appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast.

"I'd just turn it down a lot," the singer continues. "And I do say now that I have officially retired from it as well."

During the podcast, he didn't directly explain why he typically turns down the gig. But he did say that an anthem performance carries a lot of extra pressure, enough to give even the normally-cool-headed Stapleton some stage jitters.

"I don't get nervous to play, necessarily. That one, I was like, 'I was gonna make sure I'm as prepared as I can be,'" he says, adding that coming out on the field for that Super Bowl performance was "genuinely nervewracking."

"And I was live live. There was no pre-recorded anything," Stapleton continues.

Stapleton performed the national anthem on Feb. 12, 2023, directly before a Super Bowl that found the Kansas City Chiefs going head to head against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He took the field with his guitar, wearing sunglasses, a black jacket and slacks.

Stapleton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was so special, it brought Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to tears -- a moment that was captured on the live broadcast.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles center Jason Kelce were visibly moved, too.

"Did I realize that I was doing something good in the moment? I don't know. I realized I was not messing up," he remembers. "That was my goal, was to not mess up. Like, not mess up the words, not flub a guitar lick. That was my goal, was to get through it to a degree that [I could say], 'Alright, I executed the national anthem without insulting the national anthem.'"

The singer also made sure to give credit to the crew and television team that helped his performance translate perfectly to a live TV experience.

"...And I have to give credit to, I'm not saying my version wasn't good, I think it was good, but all the TV editing that they did while I was doing it was just spot-on," he says. "Everything that they did to make that moment feel as big and nice as it could, they did it, and they executed it flawlessly."

Once again, the Eagles and the Chiefs will go head to head in 2025 for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday evening (Feb. 9) in New Orleans, La. The Chiefs are currently vying for their "three-peat" third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem at this year's game. This marks the first time in five years that a country singer hasn't done the honors. Eric Church and Mickey Guyton performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the years before Stapleton, and Reba McEntire sang it at the 2024 show.