Chris Stapleton Probably Won’t Watch His Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Chris Stapleton brought the house down with his pre-game performance of the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night (Feb. 12), but personally, he probably won't be reliving the performance.

"I don't know if I can watch it, man," the singer told ET Online with a smile, following his performance on the field. "I try not to watch myself back too much."

Instead, he's content to remember the feeling of performing in front of a massive crowd of football fans, which he says was a banner performance.

"Man, it felt great. It really did," the country star says enthusiastically. "You know, the energy was good, and the crowd's hyped up for the game, so that kinda gets you ready to go."

For his performance of the National Anthem, Stapleton brought only his Fender Telecaster electric guitar and his unmatchable vocals. While the singer himself might not be replaying his performance, there are undoubtedly many fans who will be — including several of his fellow country stars. Among those who applauded his Super Bowl performance on social media were Parker McCollum, Darius Rucker and Jordan Davis.

Carly Pearce cheered on her fellow Kentucky native, writing "The most soulful National Anthem ever. [Chris Stapleton] you're one in a million!"

Mickey Guyton — who sang the anthem at the Super Bowl in 2022 — also weighed in. "Wow," she wrote on Twitter. "You killed the National Anthem! Congrats my friend."

Super Bowl LVII found the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. After a close game, the Chiefs ultimately pulled out a win with a final score of 38-35.

